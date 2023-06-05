COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Richmondville man has been arrested for sexual abuse of minors, according to police. John Graham, 20, is facing several charges.

Graham’s arrest is the result of multiple investigations. State Police received information that an adult man had inappropriate contact with more than one juvenile in Schoharie County.

The investigations determined that Graham allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with two victims under the age of 17 on two separate occasions in 2021 and 2023. These crimes took place in Cobleskill and Richmondville.

It was revealed that Graham also violated a court-issued stay-away order of protection on May 31, 2023 in Cobleskill. The victim in that investigation was unrelated to the other two incidents.

Graham was arrested and processed at SP Cobleskill. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree sex abuse

Sexual misconduct

Second-degree criminal contempt

Graham was arraigned at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility, in lieu of $750 cash, a $1,500 bond or a $2,500 partially secured bond.