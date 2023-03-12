RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Richmondville man was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident and was found to have controlled substances, including cocaine, according to police. Benjamin Palmateer Jr., 35, faces several charges.

On March 8, around 4:39 p.m., police say they responded to a Richmondville home for a report of a past occurring physical domestic dispute. Police say an investigation determined Palmateer got into an altercation with the victim earlier that day. Police say during the altercation, Palmateer caused the victim non-life-threatening injuries, broke their cell phone, preventing them from calling 911, and threatened them with scissors.

Police found Palmateer around 8:17 p.m. in Cobleskill and arrested him. Police say while taking him into custody he was found to possess controlled substances, including cocaine.

Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal mischief

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree menacing

Third-degree assault

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Palmateer was taken to Cobleskill State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and held at the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, $3,000 bond, or $6,000 partially secured bond.