Rhode Island man arrested for alleged rape in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rhode Island man has been arrested on rape charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Michael Davis, 40, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on February 3.

Police said they received a report of an alleged rape which happened in Amsterdam. Police then issued a warrant for Davis.

Davis, who police say is currently on probation, was arrested on February 2 in Rhode Island and booked into Rhode Island Corrections. Amsterdam police said they then took custody of Davis and transported him back to Amsterdam.

Charges

  • Rape in the third degree (felony)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Davis was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections without bail.

