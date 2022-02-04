Rhode Island man arrested for alleged rape in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rhode Island man has been arrested on rape charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Michael Davis, 40, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on February 3.

Police said they received a report of an alleged rape which happened in Amsterdam. Police then issued a warrant for Davis.

Davis, who police say is currently on probation, was arrested on February 2 in Rhode Island and booked into Rhode Island Corrections. Amsterdam police said they then took custody of Davis and transported him back to Amsterdam.

Charges

Rape in the third degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Davis was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections without bail.