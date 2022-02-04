Rhode Island man arrested for alleged rape in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rhode Island man has been arrested on rape charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Michael Davis, 40, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested on February 3.
Police said they received a report of an alleged rape which happened in Amsterdam. Police then issued a warrant for Davis.
Davis, who police say is currently on probation, was arrested on February 2 in Rhode Island and booked into Rhode Island Corrections. Amsterdam police said they then took custody of Davis and transported him back to Amsterdam.
Charges
- Rape in the third degree (felony)
- Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
Davis was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections without bail.