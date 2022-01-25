Rhinebeck man arrested for murder

Harrison Gereau

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After responding to a home on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck January 22, New York State Police found Danielle C. DiStefano, 35, dead. Police say evidence on scene made it look as though DiStefano’s death may have been caused by suspicious circumstances.

Continued investigation led to the arrest of William H. Dicke, age 42, of Rhinebeck, for felony murder. Dicke was arraigned before the town of Milan court and remanded to the Dutchess County jail without bail.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

