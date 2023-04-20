COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adrian Cruz Cruz, 25, of Rhinebeck is facing multiple charges after police say he raped a 20-year-old woman. Cruz Cruz was arrested on April 19.

Police say he befriended the victim on social media and then went to her home and attacked her. Coeymans Police were assisted by New York State Police Troops G and K and the Albany County District Attorney’s Sex Crime Unit.

Charges:

Rape in the First Degree (felony)

Rape in the Second Degree (felony)

Cruz Cruz was arraigned before Town Justice Thomas Frese. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail on no bail pending further court action.