SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Humane Association is doubling its award for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for abandoning a dog in Schenectady. The Humane Association is now offering $2,000 instead of the original $1,000 reward.

The gray male pitbull, who appeared to be young and severely starved, was found on February 7 on Creese Avenue by a concerned resident. Police took the dog to a local animal hospital where he later died.

“Someone must know something to help the police solve this horrific case of animal cruelty,” said the Humane Association. “The individual or individuals responsible for the actions that led to the starvation and abandonment of this unfortunate animal must be brought to justice.”

If you have any information on who is responsible for abandoning this dog, you can contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518) 382-5200 ext. 5655.