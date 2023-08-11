BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the District Attorney of Saratoga County announced that Jose A. Colon, 54, pled guilty to second-degree robbery. Colon admitted to assaulting a man on Caroline Street on May 15 and forcibly stealing the victim’s wallet.

Police were able to secure surveillance videos and physical evidence. Colon was identified and arrested and the stolen property was returned to the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16. Colon faces ten years in state prison followed by two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision. A stay-away order of protection will also be issued for the victim.