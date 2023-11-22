ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A repeat burglar pleaded guilty on Tuesday and now faces jail time. Richard Agley, 54, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, in June 2020, Agley burglarized a Delmar home and stole shoes and a credit card, both of which he later used. Agley also attempted to burglarize a second home and car in the area that same day, according to law enforcement.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Agley failed to appear in court for over two years. Sentencing is scheduled for January 18, 2024. He faces seven years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.