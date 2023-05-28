ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaerville man has been arrested following a domestic dispute. Bruce Apjohn, 36, is facing multiple charges from the incident.

On May 25, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a victim of domestic violence. They stated that they had sustained injuries from Apjohn during a physical altercation inside a home in Rensselaerville.

The victim said that during the conflict, Apjohn made verbal threats to kill the victim while holding a switchblade knife to their throat, before strangling them to the point of unconsciousness. Apjohn then fled the scene, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On May 27, Apjohn was apprehended in Greene County and placed into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree strangulation

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Second-degree menacing

Apjohn was transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee and is due to appear in Rensselaerville Town Court on May 28.