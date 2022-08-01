RENSSELAERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaerville man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at someone. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Stephen Pappalau Jr., 46, was arrested on July 30.

On July 29 around 6:30 p.m., police received a menacing complaint from a Berne man. The victim reported that Pappalau pointed a shotgun at him during an argument.

Pappalau is also accused of assaulting the victim, leaving him with a fractured nose. Police said this took place in front of the victim’s 12-year-old son. Pappalau is also accused of leaving threatening messages on the victim’s voicemail.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Second-degree aggravated harassment (misdemeanor)

Pappalau was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court. He was then released under the supervision of probation.