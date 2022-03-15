ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on I-787 in Albany. New York State Police said Sara Reed, 29, was arrested on March 14.

On January 26 around 11 p.m., police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 southbound. After an investigation, police found that Reed was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when she struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, an 18-year-old Ravena woman, was seriously injured and was taken to Albany Medical Center. Police said Reed fled the scene before they arrived.

Charges

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Leaving the scene of a physical injury auto accident (misdemeanor)

Reed was taken into custody at her residence. She was arraigned in Albany City Court and released to return on a later date.