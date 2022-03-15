ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on I-787 in Albany. New York State Police said Sara Reed, 29, was arrested on March 14.
On January 26 around 11 p.m., police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 southbound. After an investigation, police found that Reed was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when she struck a vehicle head-on.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, an 18-year-old Ravena woman, was seriously injured and was taken to Albany Medical Center. Police said Reed fled the scene before they arrived.
Charges
- Assault in the second degree (felony)
- Leaving the scene of a physical injury auto accident (misdemeanor)
Reed was taken into custody at her residence. She was arraigned in Albany City Court and released to return on a later date.