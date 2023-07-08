Police and emergency services responded to 1552 Broadway in Rensselaer on July 7.

RENNSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man in Rensselaer has been arrested as a result of an investigation into the death of a child, according to police. The man, Robert Fisher II, faces multiple charges.

On July 7 at 7:20 a.m., Rensselaer police alongside the Rensselaer Fire Department and Mohawk Ambulance responded to 1552 Broadway for a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old girl. Upon arrival, EMS performed life saving measures before transporting the child to Albany Medical Center.

Following further efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The victim’s name will not be released at this time.

While officers were at 1552 Broadway, Fisher allegedly attempted to gain access to the crime scene and obstruct police operations. Fisher was then taken into custody.

State police investigators interviewed Fisher, and after further investigation, he was charged with additional crimes. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree aggravated sexual abuse

Third-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Fisher was arraigned in Rensselaer City Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Correctional Facility with no bail. The parents of the child have been cooperating with police as the death remains under investigation.