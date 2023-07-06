RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man was sentenced to a year and a month in prison for taking part in a fraudulent scheme to make over $60,000 in unemployment insurance benefits under the names of two other people. Taquan Parker, 26, also received benefits from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the scheme, per the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Parker previously entered a guilty plea of conspiracy and mail fraud charges. In his plea, Parker admitted he provided Kahleke Taylor (a.k.a Flex) with the personal identifying information of two other people, which Taylor proceeded to file false claims through the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL).

Per the DOJ, Parker further admitted that through the fraudulent applications submitted by Taylor, the NYSDOL paid out $60,132 in unemployment insurance benefits. Parker will serve a three-year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay the money back to New York State.