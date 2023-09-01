ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nahsir Chestnut, 22, of Rensselaer, was sentenced in Albany County Court on Friday morning. Chestnut was sentenced to a determinate term of seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.

The indictment alleges that Chestnut was involved in multiple incidents involving stolen property. On June 19, 2022, Chestnut, while acting in concert, forcibly stole property from a victim at the Exxon Gas station at 553 Washington Avenue. Chestnut also displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

Chestnut committed the same crime at Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue Extension on June 25, 2022. Lastly, he was accused of acting in concert in an attempt to steal property from a victim at gunpoint at the Sunoco station at 795 Broadway on the same day.

Four No Contact Orders of Protection were issued.