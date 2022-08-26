ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a May homicide in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Iaeir Robinson, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

The indictment alleges that between the afternoon of May 27 and the morning of May 28, Robinson intentionally caused the death of Ahsid Hemingway-Powell, 30, in her Old Hickory Drive apartment.

After her death, members of the Capital Region’s LGBTQ community made a public plea and offered a reward for information to help identify her killer. Hemingway-Powell, a transgender woman, was remembered by those who knew her as a passionate person who had a smile that could light up any room. She graduated from UAlbany in May with a degree in biology and planned on becoming a physician assistant.

Robinson is set to reappear in court on September 23. He has been remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a release application.