RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man pleaded guilty to armed robbery, firearms, and conspiracy charges on Monday in connection to two 2019 armed bank robberies. Ulysses “Guwala” Walls, 29, will be sentenced on December 27.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Walls admitted to committing two armed robberies in the Capital Region with Christopher “Wolf” Cohn. The first came on February 6, 2019, at the Albany Trustco Bank branch.

According to the DOJ, Cohn said he was about to “go do this” and proceeded to rob the bank. Both entered the bank wearing ski masks and Walls displayed a gun, as both threatened to kill bank employees.

The pair got away with roughly $150,000. Later that month, on February 26, Walls and Cohn entered the North Greenbush M&T Bank branch, again wearing ski masks and brandishing guns.

The DOJ says Cohn fired multiple shots, one that grazed an employee. Lawn enforcement followed the pair and their getaway driver to an Albany motel using a GPS placed in the stolen money by a member of the bank’s staff.

Cohn was taken by police with over $10,000 cash and wearing red sneakers, sneakers that matched ones captured by the bank’s surveillance cameras during the robbery. Walls was arrested in the lobby of the motel.

Officers say Walls was found with several bags containing roughly $3,800 in cash with ski masks and other clothes that matched what the robbers were wearing. Under the terms of Walls’ plea agreement, he will receive a term of 17 years in prison and a five-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release.

Walls is also ordered to pay restitution to his victims, both of the banks, and forfeit the money he stole in the robberies.