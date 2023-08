TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Robert Fisher, 33, has been indicted for second-degree murder and first-degree rape. According to the indictment, the decedent was three years old.

Fisher will be arraigned on August 2 in Rensselaer County Court. The investigation was conducted by members of the Rensselaer City Police Department, Rensselaer City Fire Department, and New York State Police BCI and FIU.