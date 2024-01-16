RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for two armed bank robberies in 2019. Ulysses Walls, 30, previously pleaded guilty to charges.

As part of his guilty plea, Walls admitted to committing two armed bank robbers with Christopher Cohn. On February 6, 2019, Walls and Cohn pulled up to an Albany Trustco Bank branch, where Cohn said he was about to “go do this” and proceeded to rob the bank.

Both entered the bank wearing ski masks and Walls displayed a gun, as both threatened to kill bank employees. The pair got away with roughly $150,000.

Later that month, on February 26, Walls and Cohn entered the North Greenbush M&T Bank branch, again wearing ski masks and brandishing guns. The DOJ says Cohn fired multiple shots, one that grazed an employee.

Law enforcement followed the pair and their getaway driver to an Albany motel using a GPS placed in the stolen money by a member of the bank’s staff. Cohn was taken by police with over $10,000 cash and wearing red sneakers, sneakers that matched ones captured by the bank’s surveillance cameras during the robbery. Walls was arrested in the lobby of the motel.

Walls is ordered to serve a 5-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release. He must also pay $167,681 in restitution to his victims, and forfeit $79,117.