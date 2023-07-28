RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has been indicted in connection with the death of a 3-year-old child. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office said Robert Fisher, 33, was indicted on second-degree murder and first-degree rape charges, both felonies.

On July 7 around 7:20 a.m., the Rensselaer Police Department to the 1500 block of Broadway for a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old girl. The child was brought to Albany Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Fisher was originally arrested on multiple charges including aggravated sexual abuse, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief after he allegedly tried to get access to the scene.

Fisher is set to be arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Wednesday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m. The investigation was conducted by the Rensselaer City Police Department, Rensselaer City Fire Department, and New York State Police BCI and FIU.