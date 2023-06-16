ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested for witness tampering charges that happened between May 22 and May 26 in Colonie, according to police. Jeffrey Everett, of Rensselaer, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree tampering with a witness.

On June 14, Albany County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Everett following an investigation into a witness tampering complaint that occurred within the Albany County Correctional Facility. Everett, who is currently housed at the correctional facility for charges of second-degree attempted murder, allegedly called a witness using another incarcerated individual’s PIN and a conversation ensued.

Police say Everett attempted to convince the witness to absent herself from an upcoming proceeding where she will be testifying as an eyewitness in the attempted murder case. Everett will be arraigned at Colonie Town Court at a later date.