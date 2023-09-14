DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to police. John Whiteford, 41, is facing multiple charges.

Police say that Whiteford is accused of burglarizing Great Wall Chinese Kitchen and Empire Wok, both located in Delmar. The two incidents reportedly occurred on August 13.

Whiteford is also currently on parole. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Two counts of third-degree burglary

Two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of petit larceny

Whiteford was arraigned at the Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail due. He is expected back in court on September 19.