Rensselaer man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has been arrested in connection with a December 2021 shooting that happened on Grand Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Jeffrey Everett, 33, was arrested on January 24.

On December 19, 2021, officers responded to the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue for reports of a domestic related incident. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had its windows smashed and two injured women inside.

Through an investigation, police learned that one of the women sustained injuries to her face after being kicked and punched several times by a male suspect. The other woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Monday night, police said detectives saw Everett near the corner of Grand Street and Madison Avenue and tried to stop him as part of the investigation. As police approached, Everett ran on foot and began to throw narcotics. He was then apprehended and taken into custody.

Charges

Charges for the December 2021 shooting:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the third degree

Assault in the third degree

Police said they also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun and other narcotics including crack cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine inside Everett’s vehicle on Monday night. Everett was further charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Loaded .22 caliber found in Everett’s vehicle (APD)

Gianni Pringle, 20, and Khalif Young, 29, both of Albany, who were passengers in Everett’s vehicle, were also taken into custody.

Pringle was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Young was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Everett was also charged with assault in the third degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree for domestic related incidents that occurred in August 2021. During those incidents, police said he assaulted a women and damaged her cell phone.

All three were arraigned on January 25 in Albany City Criminal Court.