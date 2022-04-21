NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child. New York State Police said Patrick Williams-Batchelder, 22, was arrested on April 15.

Williams-Batchelder is accused of sexually abusing a child under 11 years old. Police said they received a tip that led to his arrest. The arrest was made in conjunction with the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center.

Williams-Batchelder has been charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, which is a felony. He was arraigned in Town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.