ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man was arrested and is accused of identity theft and grand larceny in two different jurisdictions. Deven Koehler, 27, faces several charges.

On Monday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested Koehler for allegedly stealing a credit card that belonged to someone else in January. Koehler allegedly stole over $2,800 in cash in Albany and Guilderland. Deputies say Koehler also made fraudulent purchases with the credit card.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Second-degree identity theft

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Koehler was processed and released on two appearance tickets. He is due back at Albany City Court and Guilderland Town Court at a later date.