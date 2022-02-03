Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam. Police said the caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

Police said a person is telling the victim that they have a warrant out for their arrest. If you receive a call like this, police say to hang up immediately. Do not provide any information out to the caller.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office will not call and advise anyone by phone they have an active warrant. Police say this is a scam and the caller is looking for personal information.