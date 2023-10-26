RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer County man has been sentenced on sexual assault charges, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s office. Johan Giraldo, 44, pled guilty to first-degree attempted rape and forcible touching.

Giraldo was sentenced to nine years in state prison and 15 years post release supervision. He was arrested on August 2, 2022 in connection with a predatory sexual incident that occurred in Schaghticoke involving two underage children.

“I applaud this victim for coming forward to share this painful story,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “I also want to thank the START Children’s Center. Without their assistance, victims such as this one would have no voice.”