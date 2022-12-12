SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5. Shawn Gillingham, 33, faces additional charges of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

During their continued investigation, police say another victim under the age of 17 came forward to report Gillingham touched them in a sexual manner. This comes on the heels of Gillingham being accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

He was arrested and processed at Schodack State Police. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court, and was released on his own recognizance.