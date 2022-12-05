CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Castleton on Hudson man was arrested on Thursday. Shawn Gillingham, 33, faces multiple charges, including second-degree rape.

On December 1, around 12:55 p.m., the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services contacted state police regarding a report of an adult having inappropriate contact with a child. Police say their investigation determined Gillingham had sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

Gillingham was arrested and processed at Schodack State Police. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and is being held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility.

Charges: