RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer City Police are currently investigating a burglary that took place at the St. John Evangelist and St. Joseph’s Church on Herrick Street between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:45 a.m. Monday. Police say an unknown suspect or suspects attempted to gain entry into the church’s safe but were unsuccessful.

Police the suspect(s) forced their way through a side door of the church. A wooden donation box was cut open, and an unknown amount of money was stolen. A similar wooden prayer candle box was cut open, and an unknown amount of money was stolen from that as well.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, who may have video of the area or information regarding the burglary, is asked to call the Rensselaer Police Department Detective Office at (518) 462-7451.