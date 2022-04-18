SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced to state prison after he pled guilty to sexually abusing a young girl. As a registered sex offender, he was also sentenced for not verifying his new address with authorities.

Anthony LeBrecht pled guilty to one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and one count of Failure to Register or Verify a Change of Address as a Sex Offender. He admitted to subjecting a girl under the age of 13 to sexual contact in the city of Schenectady in May 2021.

The investigation began after the victim told a friend about the abuse. When police began the investigation, they found LeBrecht was not living at the address he listed when he became registered as a Level 3 sex offender, and he failed to notify the Department of Criminal Justice Services he had relocated.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to five years in state prison on the Sexual Abuse charge. He was sentenced to one year for Failure to Register. The sentences will be served concurrently. He will then be under parole for 15 years. An order of protection of 28 years for the victim was also issued by the judge.

Upon his release, LeBrecht will remain a Level 3 sex offender for the rest of his life.