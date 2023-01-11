COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced on January 11 that Jonathan Waters, 38 of Albany had pleaded guilty in an incident that took place in March 2021. Waters sentencing is scheduled for early March where he faces three years in state prison.

A Superior Court information reports that around March 13, 2021, Waters had a video of a child, 10 engaged in sexual acts and uploaded the video to a pee-to-peer file sharing service. At that time, Waters was a level 2 registered sex offender due to a previous conviction in 2017. He was convicted of unlawful surveillance after placing hidden cameras across the region, including in a Starbucks bathroom. He was released on parole in May 2019.

According to Soares Waters sentencing is scheduled for March 9. Waters faces a determinate term of three years in State Prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, and will be required to register as a sex offender. Waters sex offender status will be revisited at a SORA hearing after sentencing.