RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is searching for a man accused of stealing a rescue truck that was last seen leaving the parking lot of the Eagle Mills Fire Department and headed westbound on New York Route 2 on Brunswick Road. RCSO says the theft occurred on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m.

Image of suspect via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the truck stolen is a 2019 Chevrolet Utility Truck, colored red and yellow with rear roll-up doors. The suspect reportedly had in his possession an unknown make or model orange bike that he placed in the stolen truck.

Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding the truck is encouraged to call Rensselaer County Dispatch at (518) 270-5252 and reference RSCO Case #SJS28169.