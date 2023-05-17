RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is searching for a man accused of stealing a rescue truck that was last seen leaving the parking lot of the Eagle Mills Fire Department and headed westbound on New York Route 2 on Brunswick Road. RCSO says the theft occurred on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m.

Image of suspect via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the truck stolen is a 2019 Chevrolet Utility Truck, colored red and yellow with rear roll-up doors. The suspect reportedly had in his possession an unknown make or model orange bike that he placed in the stolen truck.

  • image of front of stolen truck
    Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Side of stolen truck
    Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Back of stolen truck
    Image via Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information regarding the truck is encouraged to call Rensselaer County Dispatch at (518) 270-5252 and reference RSCO Case #SJS28169.