TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following an investigation, in partnership with the Troy Police Department and New York State Parole while on GIVE (Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative) Detail. According to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Jayvon Daniels was on parole at the time of his release.

Deputies say Daniels was found to possess a high-capacity 9mm drum magazine with narcotics and a scale while on parole.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Daniels was arraigned at Schaghticoke Town Court and is held with no bail. According to deputies, also had an open felony case out of Troy City Court for the same charge.