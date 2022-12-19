ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was arrested on December 12 following a month long investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Rotterdam Police Department. Travis Anderson, 38, faces a number of charges, including 18 counts of first degree rape.

Police arrested Anderson at his Rotterdam residence on December 12. Police did not mention what sparked their investigation into Anderson. An indictment, issued by the Rensselaer County Supreme Court charged Anderson with the following:

Charges:

First-degree criminal sexual act (19 counts)

First-degree rape (18 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Anderson was arraigned at Rensselaer County Court. He is held at the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, 10% of $200,000 partially secured bond, or $75,000 insurance company bail bond. NEWS10 reached out regarding the kidnapping charge and what instigated the investigation, but did not receive a response.