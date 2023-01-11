RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail allegedly tried to murder a correctional officer, beating the officer and strangling him unconscious, deputies say. Matthew Fluty, formerly of Troy, now faces several different charges. The event occurred on the evening of January 4.

Deputies say that Fluty attacked an unsuspecting officer, and took his two-way radio which prevented him from calling for help. Deputies say he was beaten, overpowered, and strangled into unconsciousness. Fluty allegedly left the helpless officer on the upper-level floor of the housing unit which houses more than 30 other inmates. The officer’s radio had alerted the facility’s control room, and help responded almost immediately.

Charges:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

First-degree robbery

Assault on a peace officer

First-degree strangulation

Fluty was being held at the Rensselaer County Jail on multiple felony charges, and was awaiting trial for a May 2021 incident for the crime of “aggravated harassment of a peace officer.” Fluty is accused of throwing five-day-old urine on a correctional officer.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office did not mention the condition of the correctional officer involved. This is an ongoing investigation that may lead to additional charges.