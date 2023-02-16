RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arrested after allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app. Andrew Cosme II, 24, faces a slew of charges.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says they received a complaint from the victim on January 29, saying she was violently raped and physically assaulted. According to deputies, the victim said she met the man on a dating app. Deputies ran an investigation and arrested Cosme.

Charges:

First-degree rape

First-degree criminal sex act

First-degree sexual abuse

Second-degree strangulation

Sexual misconduct

Third-degree assault

Cosme was arraigned at the Rensselaer County Court and is held at the Rensselaer County Jail instead of $40,000 cash bail. Deputies say an order of protection was issued for the victim.