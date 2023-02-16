RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arrested after allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app. Andrew Cosme II, 24, faces a slew of charges.
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) says they received a complaint from the victim on January 29, saying she was violently raped and physically assaulted. According to deputies, the victim said she met the man on a dating app. Deputies ran an investigation and arrested Cosme.
Charges:
- First-degree rape
- First-degree criminal sex act
- First-degree sexual abuse
- Second-degree strangulation
- Sexual misconduct
- Third-degree assault
Cosme was arraigned at the Rensselaer County Court and is held at the Rensselaer County Jail instead of $40,000 cash bail. Deputies say an order of protection was issued for the victim.