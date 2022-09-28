TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local Troy man is facing multiple charges following a narcotics investigation. Rensselaer County Sheriff’s arrested Clayton L. Parker, 42 on September 27 after a search warrant through Parker’s apartment.
Police arrested Parker on September 27 after carrying out a search warrant at his apartment, 118 Street, which is also known as “The Castle.” Investigators seized multiple illegal items during the search.
Seized Items
- Large quantity of crack cocaine, meth, and heroin containing fentanyl
- Assorted pills
- AR15 semi-auto rifle with ammunition
- Packaging material
- An explosive device
- About $4,000
Charges
- Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One count of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One count of first degree criminal possession of a weapon (explosive device)
- One count of fourth degree criminal possession
According to police, Parker was arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and due to having five prior felony convictions, he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. Parker is due to re-appear in court at a later date