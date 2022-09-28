TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local Troy man is facing multiple charges following a narcotics investigation. Rensselaer County Sheriff’s arrested Clayton L. Parker, 42 on September 27 after a search warrant through Parker’s apartment.

Police arrested Parker on September 27 after carrying out a search warrant at his apartment, 118 Street, which is also known as “The Castle.” Investigators seized multiple illegal items during the search.

Seized Items

Large quantity of crack cocaine, meth, and heroin containing fentanyl

Assorted pills

AR15 semi-auto rifle with ammunition

Packaging material

An explosive device

About $4,000

Charges

Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of first degree criminal possession of a weapon (explosive device)

One count of fourth degree criminal possession

According to police, Parker was arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and due to having five prior felony convictions, he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. Parker is due to re-appear in court at a later date