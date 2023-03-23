RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Mendon, Vermont man with three arrest warrants was arrested on Wednesday after being pulled over, according to the Rutland City Police Department. Ethan Newton, 31, was also driving with a criminally suspended license, police say.

On Thursday, around 8:36 p.m., Rutland police pulled over a car on N Main Street. Police say while conducting the traffic stop, they found Newton had three different arrest warrants. One was from the Rutland Police Department for allegedly failing to appear in court on an original charge of unlawful mischief, one from New Haven Vermont State Police for allegedly failing to appear in court for driving with a suspended license, and one from the Vermont Department of Corrections for alleged work crew failure.

Newton was arrested and is held at the Marble Valley Correctional Center without bail.