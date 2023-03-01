RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland man was arrested and faces multiple charges after a domestic incident. Kevin Williams, 49, was charged with unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, domestic assault, unlawful mischief, and burglary.

The Rutland City Police Department says Williams had broken into a residence and allegedly displayed a knife. Using the knife, he forced a woman out of the home. Police say Williams fled the area but was located soon after and arrested. He was ordered to be held without bail.