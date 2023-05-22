QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury woman has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to State Police. Roxanne Gordon, 34, is facing multiple charges.

At 7:55 p.m. on May 21, State Troopers responded to a home in Queensbury for a report of a burglary in progress. The investigation determined that Gordon was seen attempting to force entry into a residence using a burglar’s tool, which caused damage to the house.

A nearby good Samaritan tried to intervene, which prompted Gordon to allegedly attempt to strike the person with the tool. Gordon was then located in the area by law enforcement and was arrested on the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree attempted burglary

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree menacing

Possession of a burglar’s tools

Gordon was transported to SP Queensbury for processing. She was then transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.