QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Rachael L. Howard, 41 of Queensbury on December 19. Howard was allegedly involved in an assault at a local Dollar General.

On December 19, around 8:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General in Queensbury for the report of an active assault. After an investigation, police determined Howard entered the store and began assaulting a victim known to her. Police report Howard refused to leave when told to by employees and had to be restrained until law enforcement arrived. Officers explain Howard resisted arrest and threatened staff. The incident happened while a restraining order against Howard was in place, with the victim of the assault listed as the protected party.

Charges

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree

Aggravated Family Offense

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

Harassment in the Second Degree

According to police, Howard was transported to Queensbury state police, where she continued to be uncooperative. She was turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.