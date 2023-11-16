QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury woman was arrested after a search warrant was executed at her apartment, with deputies finding a quantity of drugs and paraphernalia. Nicole Blanchard faces multiple charges.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have received several complaints regarding drug activity at Blanchard’s Apartment on Burke Drive at the Montcalm Apartments. After executing a search warrant, deputies seized crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, scales, packaging, and other drug paraphernalia to sell drugs, according to law enforcement.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Blanchard was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court. She was released on her own recognizance.