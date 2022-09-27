QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.

State police say they received a complaint about two Queensbury Walmart employees having stolen from the store. Police said that their investigation identified Winchell and Dibble as the culprits.

Both were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class “E” felony. Winchell and Dibble were arrested and sent to state police headquarters in Queensbury for processing. They were both released and have court dates in Queensbury Town Court on October 17.