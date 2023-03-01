QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Stephan Smith, 32, and Allysha Wood, 27 on February 27. The two were allegedly involved in a suspicious order complaint at a motel in Queensbury.

On February 27 around 1:24 p.m., troopers were called to a motel in Queensbury for the report of a burning plastic smell coming from one of the motel rooms. Troopers report they contacted two people inside the room who were later confirmed as Smith and Wood. Police explain Smith initially gave false identification and was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Troopers also report they saw controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain sight and took the pair into custody. After searching Smith, officers also located additional felony-weight narcotics.

Charges

Stephan Smith of Schenectady was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal impersonation in the second degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Allysha Wood of Northumberland was charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and a public health law violation.

Both were taken to Queensbury state police for processing. Wood was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on March 13 and released. Smith was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility.