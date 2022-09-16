QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been sentenced in connection with multiple child sexual assaults. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Zachary Mead was sentenced to 20 years in state prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.

Mead was arrested in May 2020 after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Mead had been sexually assaulting an 11-year-old for about three years. In May 2022, Mead pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, which is a felony.

The DA’s Office said Mead pleaded guilty while the jury selection for his trial was ongoing. Mead later tried to withdraw his plea but the judge denied his request.

“This case was protracted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet the victim and her family remained strong throughout the process. This sentence holds the defendant accountable and serves to protect the community from this sexual predator,” said Carusone.

Mead will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison. A sample of his DNA will also be entered into the New York State DNA database.