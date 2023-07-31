QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was sentenced to over 12 years, 151 months, in prison for receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography online using the app “Kik.” Wesley Guard, 34, previously pleaded guilty to charges in February.

Per the Department of Justice (DOJ), Guard, a registered sex offender, had used Kik Messenger to receive child pornography between September 2020 and April 2021. Guard would then send the items to another Kik account that he controlled. The materials included numerous videos that depicted the sexual exploitation of young children.

The DOJ says evidence gathered also showed he still possessed child pornography he received on Kik at the time of his arrest on April 29, 2021. Guard was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release once his sentence is over, and he will be required to register as a sex offender once again upon his release.