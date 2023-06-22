ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday morning, Christian Maldonado, 42, of Queensbury, pled not guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Albany on April 27.

According to the indictment, Maldonado attempted to cause the death of another individual in the area of Lark and Orange Streets. At that time, Maldonado possessed an illegal, loaded firearm. Maldonado was remanded and is due back in court on July 14.