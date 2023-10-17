QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man pleaded guilty in relation to a knifepoint robbery that happened on the fourth of July. Justin Cabral, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Police say Cabral entered the Speedway on Aviation Road in Queensbury, brandished a knife, and demanded money. Police also say Garrett Murray (25, Greenwich), an accomplice in the crime, also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and drove the getaway car. Law enforcement said Cabral tried to flee after police caught the getaway car on foot across the Northway but was quickly tracked down.

Cabral was sentenced to 13 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone commended the clerk’s calm demeanor and response by law enforcement, which led to the arrest of both men.