WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting a child. Brian Combs, 34, will serve 10 years in prison as part of the plea, and another 10 years of probation.

Police arrested Combs in May after police said they received information about sexual contact between him and a child. According to police, Combs sexually assaulted three kids—two under age 13, and another under age 11. Police said the victims knew Combs, and after his initial arrest, he was charged with several felonies.

“The victims showed true bravery by coming forward to law enforcement and standing firm through the course of the prosecution,” said Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone. “Their resolve and the State Police investigation helped our office hold the defendant accountable and protect the community from this sexual predator.”

The Warren County District Attorney’s office said that Combs must also register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample for the state database as part of the guilty plea. His sentencing is set for Warren County Court on November 16, and he’ll be held in the Warren County jail until then.