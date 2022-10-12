QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.

On October 7, troopers received a complaint that a Lake George business had been burglarized overnight. After an investigation, troopers found that Lambdin allegedly entered the business without permission and stole money and other items.

On October 10, troopers received another complaint that Lambdin had trespassed and stayed in a Lake George building without permission. State Police said that the building was secured to prevent Lambdin from getting inside again. The next day, Lambdin allegedly forced his way into the building, causing damage.

Charges

Third-degree burglary

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of third-degree criminal trespass

Lambdin was arraigned in Lake George Town Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility.